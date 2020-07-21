Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $49,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

MPC stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

