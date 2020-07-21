Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 1,071 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

