Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 482.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 586,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,329,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

FLEX opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

