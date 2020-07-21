FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.69 million.

TSE:FSV opened at C$142.75 on Tuesday. FirstService has a one year low of C$83.36 and a one year high of C$149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

In related news, Director Brendan Calder sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$102,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,330 shares in the company, valued at C$746,940. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.00, for a total value of C$531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,437,200.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

