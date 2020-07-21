FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSV opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

