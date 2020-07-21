First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $38.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 155.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,109 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

