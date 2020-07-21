First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FMBI. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of FMBI opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.