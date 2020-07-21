First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$15.74 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -42.54.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,665,950. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$47,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,128.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.