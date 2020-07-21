First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.55.

NYSE FHN opened at $9.00 on Monday. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon National by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 661,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

