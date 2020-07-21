First Derivatives’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of First Derivatives stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($32.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 1,668.22 ($20.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,252.50 ($40.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $724.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.05.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

