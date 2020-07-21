First Derivatives’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of First Derivatives stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($32.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 1,668.22 ($20.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,252.50 ($40.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $724.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.05.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

