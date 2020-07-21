First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.