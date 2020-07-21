First Command Bank Sells 2,191 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in HP by 409.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

