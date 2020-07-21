First Command Bank Has $59,000 Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 27.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,135,000 after purchasing an additional 741,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

