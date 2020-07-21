First American Financial (FAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

