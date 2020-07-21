FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 615 ($7.57) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 553.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.68. Lok’n Store Group has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 740 ($9.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $182.22 million and a P/E ratio of 58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Neil Newman sold 36,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.13), for a total transaction of £213,199.38 ($262,366.95).

Lok’n Store Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

