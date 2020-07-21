Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

