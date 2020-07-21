Family Legacy Inc. Invests $327,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.60.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

