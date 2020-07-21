Family Legacy Inc. Has $817,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

