Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Legacy Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,366.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,569.85.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

