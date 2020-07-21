Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

