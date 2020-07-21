Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock valued at $840,787,590 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

