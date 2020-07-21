Family Legacy Inc. Buys 911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.2% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

