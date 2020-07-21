Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.21.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.