Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.