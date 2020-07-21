Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.21.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

