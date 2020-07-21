Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $2,404,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.21.

Facebook stock opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.