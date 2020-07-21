Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

