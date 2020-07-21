Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $243.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.