Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

