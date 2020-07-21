Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

