Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

