Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.