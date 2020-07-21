Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NYSE NKE opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

