Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

