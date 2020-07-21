Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,407 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,438,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

