Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.