Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,610 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

