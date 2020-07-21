Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,917 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.