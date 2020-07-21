Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 320,979 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

