Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13,952.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

NYSE:BA opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

