Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

