Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $142.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.