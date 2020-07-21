Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,751,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after buying an additional 1,337,833 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 203,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.