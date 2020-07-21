Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

