Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

