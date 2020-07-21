Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

