Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

JPM stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

