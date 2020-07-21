Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.