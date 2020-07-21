Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 893 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

NYSE:AMT opened at $260.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

