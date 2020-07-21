Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

